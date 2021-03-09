Arkansas governor signs legislation banning almost all abortions

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed a sweeping abortion ban that only contains an exception for the life of the mother in a medical emergency.

Signed on Tuesday, the anti-abortion legislation is one of the most restrictive in the U.S. and is likely to face the type of legal challenges other state measures faced in recent years.

In a statement, Hutchinson acknowledged the bill, SB6, defied Supreme Court precedent and suggested that additional exceptions would have made it more likely that the nation's highest court would consider the issue.

"I will sign SB6 because of overwhelming legislative support and my sincere and long-held pro-life convictions," he said.

ARKANSAS LAWMAKERS SEND GOVERNOR NEAR-TOTAL BAN ON ABORTION

"SB6 is in contradiction of binding precedents of the U.S. Supreme Court, but it is the intent of the legislation to set the stage for the Supreme Court overturning current case law. I would have preferred the legislation to include the exceptions for rape and incest, which has been my consistent view, and such exceptions would increase the chances for a review by the U.S. Supreme Court."

Brandon Hill, Ph.D., President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes, denounced the legislation on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Instead of working to improve the state’s underfunded public health system during a global pandemic, politicians are passing bills designed to gain publicity rather than address Arkansans’ needs," Hill said.

"Decisions about pregnancy are deeply personal and should be made by individuals in consultation with their trusted medical providers and their families, not politicians. Abortion is a critical component of comprehensive reproductive health care, and everyone deserves to have access to the health care they need, without interference from politicians."