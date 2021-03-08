'We are seriously in trouble': Arizona sheriff says 'politics' to blame for border crisis

Arizona Sheriff Mark Dannels said that the United States is "seriously in trouble" on Monday, and asserted that President Biden's immigration mandates were a byproduct of politics that are now leading to a "huge crisis."

During an appearance on "America's Newsroom," the Cochise County sheriff said that the Biden administration failed to consult with Arizona lawmakers before implementing the policies and left the state to "pick up the pieces." Dannel added that not only is the border "wide-open" for cartels, but the policies are causing concerns on a number of different fronts, including public safety and the pandemic.

MARK DANNELS: "We’re it's going is a huge crisis. It’s already knocking on that door there’s no doubt about it. Talking to my federal partners, talking to local law enforcement, talking to our health department – I mean when it comes to public safety, national security, when it comes to the health pandemic, we’re in trouble –we’re in serious trouble and this all started under the word politics...

When this administration failed to engage with my governor, my attorney general, our health departments our emergency services coordinator- along with other border states and beyond that’s when it started. So we’re trying to pick up the pieces right now. It’s an unfunded mandate by the federal government to local communities...

These people that are being released under catch and release on the MPP program are wards of the federal government. But, there’s no funding attached to it and I’m worried about public safety and the global pandemic."

Watch the full interview.