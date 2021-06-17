Arizona sheriff says 'no distinct' border changes from Biden administration despite Sec. Mayorkas meetings

An Arizona sheriff says there have been no changes in policy, messaging or results from the Biden administration on the crisis at the southern border -- despite multiple meetings between sheriffs and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Sheriff Mark Dannels told Fox News that there has been one in-person and three virtual discussions between a handful of sheriffs and Secretary Mayorkas. While Dannels said there was "healthy and candid dialogue," he said that to-date there had been no "distinct changes/messaging and /or results."

Mayorkas met in-person with sheriffs in in El Paso, Texas in April about the border situation. Dannels, who is the chair of the National Sheriffs Association Border Security Committee, told Fox after the meeting that it was the first time southwest border and western sheriffs, as well as national sheriffs, were able to sit down with Mayorkas.

Dannels asked for regular meetings with Mayorkas, which he told Fox News was agreed to.

"Currently we asked [to meet with the Secretary] for once a week, whether that’s through zoom, conference calling, in-person, or whatever needs to happen based on where we’re at today with the border," Dannels said. "So that’s in the process of being set up and hopefully this will now turn into action for the good of the people."

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News on Thursday that Mayorkas "continues to meet with border sheriffs frequently and remains committed to close collaboration with local law enforcement and border communities along the Southwest Border."

In addition, a letter was sent on behalf of the nation's over 3,080 sheriffs to President Biden at the end of May requesting an appointment with the president and Mayorkas to discuss the demands along the southern border.

In the letter reviewed by Fox News, the sheriffs expressed concern with the burden placed on front line law enforcement officials due to the massive surge of migrants at the border. In addition, the letter detailed instances of rising crime and surging COVID-19 cases, and asked Biden to work with them to find a solution to quickly address the dangerous problems.

Sheriff Dannels told Fox News that to-date, the sheriffs had not received a response from Biden about their request for a meeting.

The Biden administration has been facing a significant surge in migration at the border, with more than 180,000 migrant encounters in May. Critics of the administration have blamed the rollback of border wall construction, narrowed interior enforcement and the ending of Trump-era policies like the Migrant Protection Protocol.

But the Biden administration has blamed "root causes" in Central America, as well as a lack of preparedness by the Trump administration. On Thursday, Mayorkas defended the administration’s approach and pointed to requests for funding for more technology at ports of entry and elsewhere.

"We have a strategy," Mayorkas told House lawmakers. "We are executing that strategy, I am confident in the strategy and I am confident in the proposal we have submitted to this Congress to best resource that strategy."

But the administration is also facing pushback in border states, particularly from Republican lawmakers. On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a $250 million "down payment" on plans for the state’s own border wall -- after the Biden administration halted construction of the Trump-era project.