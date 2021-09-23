Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona AG hits Biden admin's 'laissez-faire' approach to migrant COVID risk

Sources have told Fox News there is no migrant COVID testing in Del Rio

By Adam Shaw | Fox News
close
Biden's catch-and-release is a 'magnet' for illegal immigration: Retired Border Patrol agent Video

Biden's catch-and-release is a 'magnet' for illegal immigration: Retired Border Patrol agent

Rosendo Hinojosa, a retired Border Patrol agent, says it's 'hard to believe' Biden officials don't know how many migrants have been released into the country because every migrant apprehension and release is documented.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is slamming what he calls a "laissez-faire" approach from the Biden administration to the risk of COVID-19 coming through the southern border via a massive migrant wave -- just as the U.S. is being hit by another surge in Del Rio.

Brnovich, in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, cites reports that more than 18% of families and 20% of unaccompanied minors who crossed the border tested positive for COVID-19 on leaving Border Patrol custody in recent weeks.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT CREATES ‘STEEL BARRIER’ OF VEHICLES TO BLOCK MIGRANTS FROM ENTERING US

Meanwhile, it cites former and current border officials who say that the agency has been hit with a surge in agents testing positive for COVID-19 as well as the escalating number of migrant apprehensions at the southwest border – which have been over 200,000 in both July and August.

The Republican attorney general, who has pushed back against President Biden’s vaccine mandate, accuses the administration of choosing to increase regulation and shrink liberties when it comes to battling COVID-19.

"Yet this same administration has been nothing short of laissez-faire in dealing with tens of thousands of migrants that are pouring across our open border and being ferried across our nation during the same world-wide pandemic," he says. "This hypocrisy is stunning and fundamentally unfair to American citizens."

Brnovich asks Becerra what HHS is doing to ensure migrants "will not come into contact with Americans while they are infected or exposed to COVID-19.

Mark Brnovich: The left is creating a false choice between voter participation and election integrity Video

While the Biden administration has said that unaccompanied children are tested at HHS facilities when they are transferred into custody, there has been concerns about the release of migrant family units without COVID testing. Some testing and quarantining is handled by non-profits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The concerns comes as Border Patrol has been dealing with a surge of more than 14,000 Haitian migrants in Del Rio -- which DHS has said has resulted in the release of some migrants into the U.S interior.

Border Patrol sources working the Del Rio camp told Fox News on Thursday that there is no COVID testing of migrants at the camp unless they are displaying obvious symptoms.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

Adam Shaw is a reporter covering U.S. and European politics for Fox News. He can be reached at adam.shaw@foxnews.com.

More from Politics