Ari Fleischer: Trump should move on from Russia, let Dems 'walk that impeachment plank'

President Donald Trump should "move beyond" the Russia issue and let Democrats self-sabotage through their focus on impeachment, Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer said on Friday.

"The Democrats are about to walk a plank and fall off of it into the ocean with their conspiracy theories and their truther collusion theories," he said while appearing on "America's Newsroom." "Let them walk that plank and fall off into the ocean."

The special counsel's report — detailing 10 concerns surrounding potential obstruction of justice — prompted Democrats to call for Mueller's testimony, subpoena the unredacted report, and support impeachment.

Trump, Fleischer worried, only invited more suspicion as he continued discussing the issue in public.

"If I were the president, I would have basically declared victory with the Mueller report and everything that came out," Fleischer said after noting Trump's tweets from Friday morning.

TRUMP RAILS AGAINST ASSOCIATES WHO SPOKE TO MUELLER, CALLS CLAIMS 'TOTAL BULL---T

"This was an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened," Trump tweeted. Trump also derided the Mueller's team as "18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters" and called some of the report's statements "totally untrue."

MUELLER REPORT IGNITES NEW DEM BATTLE OVER IMPEACHMENT

Fleischer argued that Trump's tweet "suggested he was upset with something in the Mueller report, which only makes it look like he's got something to worry about."

While it's unclear exactly which statements Trump was referring to, Fleischer called some of the report's claims came "too close to obstruction" and said the administration should "realize just how close" it came to facing charges.

If Democrats push for impeachment, they could face pushback from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who has already denigrated the idea.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman Tom Perez had some strong words about the report, he seemed to sidestep Fox News host Bret Baier's question about pursuing impeachment. Perez indicated that impeachment wasn't out of the question, however, and said it was "hogwash" to argue "there's no obstruction."

"I think that there are more questions to be asked here," Perez said.