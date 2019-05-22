Ari Fleischer: Joe Biden is 'always wrong' on the big issues

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer argued that 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden has historically missed the mark on key issues and alienated crucial voter bases.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning, Fleischer prefaced his statements by saying that he knows Joe Biden well but the former vice president is "always wrong."

"He is an affable, enjoyable fellow but is he always wrong," Fleischer said. "You can look at his voting record for the last 40 years, he gets almost every big issue backwards."

His comments came in light of a 2007 clip shown on "Fox & Friends" that shows Biden expressing resistance to sanctuary cities. Biden has also been criticized in recent months for his role in developing the 1994 crime bill, which many believe increased rates of mass incarceration, particularly for people of color.

Fleischer also argued that Biden has been divisive especially in regard to race, condemning a speech Biden gave in 2012 attended by a large number of African-Americans in which he said that Mitt Romney’s policies would allow banking and finance companies to “put y'all back in chains.”

"This man who is supposed to be a moderate, who is supposed to be a unifier said the most divisive thing you can possibly imagine," Fleischer said. That I and other Republicans want to recreate slavery, put blacks back in chains? You cannot call him a unifier when he speaks like that. I will never forgive him for it," he continued.

Whether Biden's intent was to make the comment about slavery or directed towards a specific race is unclear, but the phrasing was widely condemned by both Republicans and Democrats.

Fleischer added that Biden "can be beaten" for the Democratic nomination, despite his lead in the polls.

One person in a "strong position" to jump Biden is Bernie Sanders, Fleischer said.

"He has so much support from liberals," he said.