DACA ruling by appeals court a setback for Trump administration

A federal court of appeals ruled Friday that the Trump administration’s revocation of DACA in 2017 was illegal, overturning a lower court’s ruling.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia said the White House didn’t adequately explain its reasoning in the decision, which is a requirement of the Administrative Procedure Act, Bloomberg reported. The lower court had previously said there was nothing illegal about the revocation or how the administration went about it.

DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) is an Obama-era executive action that allows some young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children to stay in the country, work and go to school.

Then-Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke “rescinded a general enforcement policy in existence for over five years and affecting hundreds of thousands of enrollees based on the view that the policy was unlawful,” the judges wrote in the 2-1 decision, the Hill reported.

The one 4th Circuit judge who ruled in favor of the administration wrote in a dissenting opinion that said the administration has the right to “decide to prosecute, or not prosecute, an individual or a group” as long as it’s constitutional.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department have not commented on the ruling, Bloomberg reported.