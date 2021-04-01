Julio Rosas on AOC's border comments: 'It's absolutely a surge and it's not racist to call it that'

TownHall.com reporter Julia Rosas responded Thursday to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's comments criticizing the term 'surge' for being militaristic and relics of white supremacy.

AOC COMPLAINS CALLING BORDER CRISIS 'A SURGE' PUSHES WHITE SUPREMACY, BUT EVEN NEW YORK TIMES USES TERM

JULIO ROSAS: To start things off, I’m no fan of white supremacists and white supremacists aren’t a fan of me because, hello, I’ve got brown skin over here. But, no this is absolutely a surge and it’s not racist to call it that.

I mean the numbers I saw just all last week are absolutely staggering in the amount of people that are illegally crossing and turning themselves over to Border Patrol. And yes, I’m well aware that there are kids there. Again, I was there firsthand and seen them and often they were by themselves.

This is a surge and one of the things that’s kind of disturbing about it is that it’s been happening a lot sooner than when the surges typically happen which is around April and May. And so we’re going to see what the apprehension numbers are but our estimates are that we’re going to be over 150,000 apprehensions and of course, that’s just the number of people that wanted to be caught for the most part.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW