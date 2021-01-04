AOC slams Trump's call with Georgia secretary of state as an 'impeachable offense'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused President Trump of committing an impeachable offense after he urged Georgia's Republican secretary of state in a phone call to reverse the state's election results.

"I absolutely think it's an impeachable offense and if it was up to me, there would be articles on the floor, quite quickly," Ocasio-Cortez told reporters on Sunday as the new session of Congress began. "He is attacking our very election."

The Washington Post obtained a copy of Trump's recorded comments to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's top election official, on Sunday. In the leaked hourlong phone call, Trump reportedly insisted that he won the state and urged Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes" — enough to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Georgia.

House Democrats voted in December 2019 to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice over his attempts to pressure the Ukrainian government to open an investigation into Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. The Republican-controlled Senate voted almost entirely along party lines to acquit Trump on both counts.

Ocasio-Cortez was not the only progressive Democrat to push for the president to be impeached a second time. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said the call was "clearly" an impeachable offense and suggested the law does not protect Trump from "criminal process and indictment for this conduct."

"This is clearly an impeachable offense and I believe there is nothing under the law giving Trump immunity from criminal process and indictment for this conduct," Omar tweeted. "The law and order party is a farce."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, another member of the so-called "Squad" of progressive lawmakers, slammed Trump as "highly improper" and "extraordinarily corrupt."

"Ever notice this forever impeached president cannot help but project himself with others? 'Rigged' elections, 'highly improper,' and 'extraordinarily' corrupt all can be adjectives for this disgraced and outgoing president," the Michigan Democrat tweeted.

The phone call also sparked outrage from other Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who said it was "potentially criminal" and "another flagrant abuse of power."

Schiff, who was lead House impeachment manager during Trump's impeachment trial, tweeted: "Trump’s contempt for democracy is laid bare. Once again. On tape. Pressuring an election official to 'find' the votes so he can win is potentially criminal, And another flagrant abuse of power by a corrupt man who would be a despot, if we allowed him. We will not."

Still, because Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to take office on Jan. 20, Democrats would have less than two weeks to pursue another impeachment trial, complicating the logistics of such action. Their previous inquiry began in September and did not conclude until roughly three months later, in December.

No U.S. president has been impeached twice.