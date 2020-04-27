AOC slammed by New York paper for voting against latest stimulus bill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was criticized in an editorial Sunday that called her decision to vote against the $484 billion coronavirus relief package “terribly wrong.”

CLICK FOR THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

The New York Daily News’ editorial, “Enemy of the Good: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Makes the Wrong Choice,” pointed out that the rising star from New York’s 14th Congressional District was the sole Democrat who voted against the bill.

“Not the kind of distinction a rising star legislator should be proud of,” the paper wrote.

The editors took issue with her claim that the bill did not go far enough.

The progressive lawmaker said the bill left out any real aid for Americans struggling to pay rent or purchase necessities including food after being left jobless or stranded due to the virus.

"My concern is that we are giving away the farm," Ocasio-Cortez said. "I cannot go back to my communities and tell them to just wait for CARES four because we have now passed three, four pieces of legislation that's related to coronavirus. And every time it's the next one, the next one, the next one, and my constituents are dying."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The paper found the argument unsound.

“Yeah: The first aid bill didn’t go far enough,” the editorial read. “Nor did the second. Nor did the third. The fourth didn’t get there either, but the response to crises happen in steps. If everyone said no to each massive package because it didn’t go all the way, we’d all be even deader in the water.”