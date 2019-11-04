AOC apologizes to ex-lawmaker she blocked on Twitter, a day before scheduled testimony

A day before she was scheduled to appear in court and testify in a case brought by a former New York Democratic lawmaker she had blocked on Twitter, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has apologized -- and unblocked him.

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind sued Ocasio-Cortez for blocking him right after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that President Trump violated the Constitution by blocking Twitter users whose posts he did not like. On Monday morning, Hikind announced the two had reached a settlement.

“This is a great moment for everybody,” Hikind told Fox News.

Ocasio-Cortez initially fought the lawsuit. In an August court filing, Ocasio-Cortez had admitted she blocked Hikind, but denied all allegations regarding her motivation for doing so.

As part of the agreement, the first-year congresswoman unblocked Hikind and issued an apology.

“I have reconsidered my decision to block Dov Hikind from my Twitter account,” her statement said. “Mr. Hikind has a First Amendment right to express his views and should not be blocked for them.”

She continued, saying, “In retrospect, it was wrong and improper and does not reflect the values I cherish. I sincerely apologize for blocking Mr. Hikind.”

Hikind said he is satisfied with her apology. In a press conference, he called on other elected officials to cease blocking people on social media.

“Every public official needs to unblock the public from following them on Twitter,” Hikind said. “You want to be in elected office? Don’t be afraid of what people have to say to you.”