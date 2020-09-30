AOC responds after Biden says Green New Deal ‘not my plan’ during debate

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued a toned-down reaction Tuesday night after Democratic nominee Joe Biden separated himself from the multitrillion-dollar Green New Deal, her signature legislative proposal.

“The Green New Deal is not my plan,” Biden had responded to an assertion from President Trump during Tuesday night’s first presidential debate in Cleveland, referring to Ocasio-Cortez’s package of proposals for transforming energy production and consumption in the U.S.

“No I don’t support the Green New Deal,” Biden insisted. “I support the Biden plan I put forward, which is different than what [Trump] calls the Green New Deal.”

Kellyanne Conway, who recently stepped down as White House counselor, tweeted part of Biden’s remarks, which drew out the reaction from Ocasio-Cortez.

“This isn’t news, Kellyanne,” the New York Democrat wrote. “Our differences are exactly why I joined Biden’s Climate Unity Task Force – so we could set aside our differences & figure out an aggressive climate plan to address the planetary crisis at our feet.

“Trump doesn’t even believe climate change is real,” she added.

In June, Biden unveiled his ‘Biden Plan for a Clean Energy Revolution & Environmental Justice’ -- a $1.7 trillion, 10-year proposal that his campaign said would be supplemented by leveraging more than $5 trillion in additional private-sector and state and local investments. He pitched the plan as being considerably less expensive than the Green New Deal, for which cost estimates range as high as $93 trillion.

But Biden said he used the Green New Deal as a framework for his proposal.

Ocasio-Cortez began supporting Biden for president only after her preferred candidate for the White House, progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, dropped out of the race after a series of primary losses to Biden.

Then in August, during the Democratic Party’s convention, Ocasio-Cortez became enraged with NBC News, after the outlet claimed in a tweet that she “did not endorse Joe Biden.”

During the convention, the party had invited Ocasio-Cortez to formally place Sanders’ name into nomination as part of a procedural requirement because Sanders had collected enough delegates to qualify for a nomination.

The congresswoman accused the network of turning a “routine procedural motion” into an attempt to generate “hate-clicks” against her, by waiting several hours to clarify its original tweet about her.

She accused the network of causing “damage and misinformation” – and the impression that she wasn’t backing the Biden nomination, even though she had already expressed support for Biden following Sanders’ withdrawal from the race.

In another tweet Tuesday about the Green New Deal, Ocasio-Cortez accused Republicans of using “random, escalating numbers” to describe its potential cost to taxpayers.

“When Republicans talk about the Green New Deal being 100 trillion dollars, please know they’re doing that Dr. Evil thing where they shout random, escalating numbers to sound ominous,” she wrote.

“See for yourself,” she added. “It’s written so you don’t need a law degree to read.”

Her tweet then provides a link to House Resolution 109, aka the Green New Deal.

