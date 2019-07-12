AOC reshapes Democratic party from 'safe district,' Peggy Noonan writes

Peggy Noonan, the Wall Street Journal columnist, penned a column published Thursday that examined Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's influence and effort to shape the Democratic Party -- and call out moderates-- from a "completely safe district."

Noonan wrote that Ocasio-Cortez and fellow members of "The Squad," have all shown adeptness in social media and "have fully broken through and made their mark." But not without a price paid for by other members of their party who don't have the benefit of coming from a district that offers "job security no Democratic moderate can feel."

“Nancy Pelosi said a glass of water could be elected in her district if it were a Democrat, and it’s true,” she wrote.

KEVIN MCCARTHY: AOC AND SOCIALIST DEMS ARE 'TAKING OVER' THE PARTY FROM PELOSI, MODERATES

Ocasio-Cortez has recently railed against Democrats like Joe Biden and Pelosi.

This week, she called Pelosi “outright disrespectful” for admonishing her and three other freshman congresswomen over their airing of Democratic infighting on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Noonan wrote that Ocasio-Cortez's influence will come back to bite Democrats in the future. “For all these reasons Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has been destructive to her party’s chances in 2020. She is a one-woman Committee to Re-Elect the President,” she concluded.

"The way I read it now, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has been dunked on by a pro and schooled by Big Mama," Noonan wrote. "If she were capable of observing, reflecting and absorbing, as opposed to aggressing, reacting and accusing, she could learn something."