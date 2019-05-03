AOC defers to Caucus when asked if Maduro regime is legitimate: report

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is apparently refraining from weighing in on the uprising in Venezuela, saying she'll "defer to caucus leadership."

A report from National Review outlines the split within the Democratic Party regarding foreign policy on whether the U.S. should intervene militarily and whether to recognize Nicolás Maduro or Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's legitimate president.

"Violence is horrible," Ocasio-Cortez said initially to National Review. When pressed further on whether the U.S. should recognize Maduro or Guaidó, she responded by saying she'll "defer to caucus leadership on how we navigate this.”

This comes a day after her progressive colleague and close friend Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, placed partial blamed on U.S. policies of the Trump administration for the "devastation" in Venezuela.

"A lot of the policies that we have put in place has kind of helped lead the devastation in Venezuela and we have sort of set the stage for where we are arriving today," Omar said. "This particular bullying and the use of sanctions to eventually intervene and make regime change really does not help the people of countries like Venezuela and it certainly does not help and is not in the interest of the United States."

Ocasio-Cortez recently had a fiery exchange with White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, who called out the freshman congresswoman's "silence" in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.