AOC, socialist Dems are ‘new power’ of the party, Leader McCarthy says

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., just won an easy reelection to a second term in New York’s 14th congressional district – but more senior members of the House of Representatives say she is already one of the most powerful members of the chamber.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said AOC “runs” the Democratic sect of the House, during an interview with Axios on HBO.

“She runs the floor,” McCarthy said. “That wing of the party, the socialist wing of the party, they are the new power of the Democratic Party.

McCarthy went on to say that the power of the progressives outweighed that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., alleging that legislation could not be passed unless AOC “agreed with it.”

As previously reported by Fox News, Pelosi acknowledged the rift within the Democratic Party last week – though her office declined multiple requests for comment from Fox News to detail her views on socialism and as to whether she would let self-described Democratic socialists hold leadership positions in the House.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., responded to the Fox News report on Twitter by alleging that the reason Pelosi could not renounce socialism – even if she doesn’t agree with it – is because it has become the “mainstream” stance among party members.

Pelosi is currently trying to lock down her speakership for another term.

AOC said during an interview with CNN in late-October that she would support the “most progressive” candidate for speaker – including Pelosi if she fit the bill.

Pelosi and AOC have disagreed on a number of policies – including everything from health care to immigration and the impeachment process for President Trump.

