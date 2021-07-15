AOC, Omar silent after Black Lives Matter voices support for Cuban regime

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Cori Bush of Missouri have yet to weigh in on Black Lives Matter declaring its support for Cuba's communist regime, even though the congresswomen have been vocal BLM supporters in the past.

Black Lives Matter sparked a backlash late Wednesday after posting a statement that blasted the U.S. embargo and praised Cuba's government.

"The people of Cuba are being punished by the U.S. government because the country has maintained its commitment to sovereignty and self-determination," the statement said. "United States leaders have tried to crush this Revolution for decades."

The statement also credited Cuba's government for "protecting Black revolutionaries like Assata Shakur," a convicted cop-killer who fled to Cuba after escaping from prison in 1979. BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors has repeatedly praised Shakur in the past.

Ocasio-Cortez and Omar are vocal supporters of BLM, while Bush was a BLM activist before joining Congress.

"In Minnesota, Black Lives Matter was on the ballot. George Floyd was on the ballot. Racial justice was on the ballot," Omar wrote in a tweet after the November election. "The result? Record turnout, a swing towards Democrats and gains in the suburbs."

The congressional offices for Omar, Ocasio-Cortez and Bush didn't immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.

BLM isn't the only group allied with AOC to have praised the oppressive Cuban regime. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), which counts Ocasio-Cortez and Bush among its members, appeared to signal its support for the Cuban regime this week.