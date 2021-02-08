AOC won't apologize for tweet accusing Ted Cruz of nearly having her killed: Report

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., indicated she will not apologize for a tweet she sent out last week where she accused Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, of almost getting her killed in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

When asked on Monday at an event in Queens whether she planned to apologize for accusing Cruz of almost having her "murdered" and calling for his resignation, Ocasio-Cortez defended her remarks.

"That’s not the quote and I will not apologize for what I said," Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, said at the Queens event, as reported by The New York Post.

The harsh tweet was penned after Cruz agreed with a post Ocasio-Cortez had written about trading app Robinhood’s move to restrict certain transactions, and the need for a congressional hearing.

Ocasio-Cortez has gone after Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for following President Donald Trump’s lead and echoing baseless rhetoric about the validity of the 2020 presidential election, which incited the deadly riot last month in D.C.

During an Instagram video where she detailed her experience on Jan. 6, she said the pair and Rep, Mo Brooks, R-Ala., remain a "present danger" because they have not taken responsibility for the impact of their words and actions.

"What that tells me is that when given another window of political opportunity for themselves, even if they know that it means that it will endanger their colleagues, they will do it again," Ocasio-Cortez said.

At least one Republican has called on the progressive Democrat to issue an apology – Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.

Chip wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., calling Ocasio-Cortez’s behavior "completely unacceptable."