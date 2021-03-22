AOC endorses controversial Democrat who compared voting for Biden to eating 's***'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., endorsed a controversial Democratic candidate running for a vacant Ohio congressional seat who compared voting for President Joe Biden to eating feces.

The Democratic congresswoman threw her support behind former Ohio state Rep. Nina Turner, who is running to take Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge’s old congressional seat.

Turner served as co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders’, I-Vt., 2020 presidential campaign, and made headlines in July of last year after comparing voting for Biden to munching down on a "bowl of sh--."

"It’s like saying to somebody, ‘You have a bowl of s--- in front of you, and all you’ve got to do is eat half of it instead of the whole thing.’ It’s still s---," Turner described to Atlantic staff writer Peter Nicholas.

In a statement included with Turner’s Monday tweet announcing the endorsement, Ocasio-Cortez said the former state representative was a "bold, unapologetic progressive who has spent her entire career advocating for the working people of Northeast Ohio."

The "Squad" member continued: "And a powerful voice for progressive values and policies that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of working people across the country — like Medicare-for-All, a $15 minimum wage, and a Green New Deal."

Ocasio-Cortez also said that she needed Turner to join her in Washington to push for controversial progressive policies and to help in "the fight for racial, economic, social, and environmental justice."

Turner wrote that she was "proud" to receive Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement and that she was looking forward to working together.

"I am honored to have the support of [Ocasio-Cortez]," said Turner. "I look forward to working together to build a democracy where no child goes hungry, no worker earns a starvation wage, and where every business respects our planet."

"It’s time to build an America as good as its promise," added the former Ohio state congresswoman.

Fudge gave up her seat in Congress to become Biden’s HUD leader earlier in March, triggering a special election for her replacement.

The new HUD secretary won her old district, Ohio’s 11th Congressional District, with 82% of the vote, according to Ballotpedia.

Fudge came under scrutiny last week after it was reported that she may have violated the Hatch Act ‒ a federal law preventing government officials from influencing elections ‒ when she weighed in on who might replace retiring Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, during a White House press conference.

"Well, I have two friends that are thinking about it," Fudge said. "Tim Ryan, of course, is thinking about that, understand and really is thinking about it. I mean, I think we're going to put a good person in that race no matter who we choose. But they're both friends. I think we have a good shot at it."

"I know people have written off Ohio. I haven't written off Ohio," added Fudge. "I believe we can win the Senate race."

