AOC suggests Manchin to blame for NYC flood deaths

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., bashed Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Thursday in an apparent attempt to assign blame for the 12 flooding deaths in New York City caused by Tropical Storm Ida.

"Manchin has weekly huddles w/ Exxon & is one of many senators who gives lobbyists their pen to write so-called 'bipartisan' fossil fuel bills," she said. "It’s killing people. Our people. At least 12 last night. Sick of this ‘bipartisan’ corruption that masquerades as clear-eyed moderation."

She added: "Fossil fuel corps & dark money is destroying our democracy, country, & planet. All day our community has been pulling bodies out of homes from the flood. Entire families. And we’re supposed to entertain lobbyist talking points about why we should abandon people & do nothing? No."

She was responding to an op-ed in which Manchin laid out his opposition to a $3.5 trillion spending package backed by Democrats.

He also faced backlash from Rep. Rashia Tlaib, D-Mich., who told him to look into the faces of her suffering residents.

"Instead of writing op-eds, why don't you look into the faces of my residents who have had their basements flooded with sewage multiple times and their power out for days, Senator Manchin. We deserve better," she said.

Manchin's office and Exxon did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The tweets underscored mounting tension within the Democratic Party after the Supreme Court dismissed an attempt to halt Texas' restrictive abortion law. That move prompted Ocasio-Cortez and others to call for the Senate to pack the courts.

To that end, however, they need the support of moderates like Manchin, who has already expressed his opposition.