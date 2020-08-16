AOC is speechless on Seattle protesters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday refused to condemn Black Lives Matter protesters who demanded white folks “give up their homes,” instead saying there is a need to “establish just policies and address the core issues of brutality in order for us to come together.”

The Democratic socialist made her remarks Saturday during a stop at the Woodside Houses, a NYCHA housing complex in Queens, where she greeted residents and spoke to locals and reporters.

“Since this is happening in Seattle, I don’t have as close of a view on what’s happening. Of course I represent New York’s 14th Congressional District, so I don’t know the details of the protests that are going on, but I think what’s really important is that we make sure people are safe and it’s important for us to enact legislation and policy that actually addresses the core reasons behind why all of this kind of disruption is happening,” AOC said, adding, “until we do that, this is going to keep occurring, whether we want it to or not.”

SEATTLE MAYOR APPEALS RECALL DECISION THAT COULD SEE HER REMOVED FROM OFFICE

She said her message is that it’s “extremely important that we establish just policies and address the core issues of brutality in order for us to come together.”

AOC said she “needed to have more context” regarding the issue of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan being recalled in order to comment.

The firebrand progressive also fought off talk of a potential run for president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Everyone leave me alone,” AOC scolded. “I am focused on making sure that we preserve our democracy so that we can make sure there is a fair and just 2024 election at all, so I never want to hear anything about an election after November right now.”