AOC fires back after Rep. Steve King posts video of himself drinking water from sink at detention center

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., fired back at Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, on Wednesday night, hours after he tweeted a video of himself drinking water from a sink attached to a toilet at a migrant detention center, calling the congresswoman “#FakeNews” for claiming migrants were drinking from the toilet.

“There is a genre of videos where GOP House members - who clearly didn’t read sworn testimony that detention sinks were broken- filming themselves drinking out of toilet sinks,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response to King.

STEVE KING POSTS VIDEO OF HIMSELF DRINKING FROM MIGRANT CENTER TOILET IN ATTEMPT TO REFUTE AOC

“They’re so anti-immigrant they risk pink eye to show off that they didn’t do the reading #CloseTheCamps,” she added.

Several hours earlier, King posted that he visited the same cell where Ocasio-Cortez had reported migrants were drinking from the toilet.

“I took a drink out of there,” he tweeted, referring to the sink above the toilet. “And actually pretty good!”

"No way was @AOC objectively honest in her #FakeNews spin about the border,” he wrote of the congresswoman’s assertion about subpar conditions. “Click bait for Snowflakes!"

King suggested the initial claim came from a "language barrier" that resulted in "misinformation" about facilities.

Ocasio-Cortez said that migrants at the detention centers were being forced to drink "out of toilets" hours out she toured one of the locations in July.

Border Patrol Chief Brian Hastings refuted her allegations, stating that migrants are given fresh drinking water.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.