AOC expresses optimism on 'super-bizarre' legislative alliance with Ted Cruz: 'I'm encouraged'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., shed some light on her newly formed alliance with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in hopes of tackling anti-lobbying legislation, calling their partnership "super-bizarre" but also expressing optimism.

Last week, the lawmakers made waves on social media after finding common ground on banning former Congress members from becoming lobbyists, with Cruz extending a legislative olive branch.

Ocasio-Cortez and Cruz managed to expand their alliance, recruiting Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas in their efforts.

Speaking with The Young Turks, the New York congresswoman confirmed that her office is in communication with Cruz's office.

"Our legislative teams are meeting," Ocasio-Cortez said. "So we're going to see how far we can push this."

The freshman lawmaker explained that she is trying to crack down on "dark money loopholes," pointing to how only 2 of the 60 percent of former members of the 115th Congress who went on to lobby are "registered lobbyists."

"I'm looking forward to seeing where and how far they'd be willing to move on that, but I'm encouraged," Ocasio-Cortez said. "I think there's some wiggle room here. It's super-bizarre, really weird. Never thought in my life that one of my first pushes would be alongside Ted Cruz."

“I think it really shows what the true spirit of not being partisan is,” she continued. “And that bipartisanship doesn’t mean let’s come together to go to war and lower taxes on the rich. But bipartisanship means, OK, I will swallow all of my distaste in this situation. Because we have found a common interest.”