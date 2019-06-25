AOC demands apology from Kevin McCarthy for chaos on the southern border

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has called on House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, to apologize for the chaos on the southern border.

During an appearance on Fox News last Tuesday, McCarthy said AOC "owes the country an apology" for comparing border processing facilities to concentration camps. He also criticized her for not making a trip to the border to see the conditions for herself.

RABBI ABRAHAM COOPER: OCASIO-CORTEZ'S CLAIM THAT US RUNS 'CONCENTRATION CAMPS' IS ABSURD AND INSULTING

Ocasio-Cortez remained defiant while responding to McCarthy on Twitter the following day, and said she'd "never apologize" for telling the truth.

Ocasio-Cortez was approached by "The Intercept" for follow-up comments and said last Thursday McCarthy should be the one apologizing, for allegedly propagating mayhem at the border.

"I think he should apologize for the deliberate conflation and attack on these terms. I think he should apologize for the conditions that he’s supporting on the border," she told reporters.

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY ON AOC'S 'CONCENTRATION CAMP' COMPARISON: 'SHE KNOWS BETTER THAN THAT'

"He should apologize to the children that have been separated from their parents. He should apologize for his support for widespread human rights abuses — that’s what he should apologize for," she continued. "And until he stops supporting the absolute dehumanizing conditions on our border, I will not apologize for holding him to account for it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ocasio-Cortez faced additional criticism for her concentration camp comments in the form of a TPUSA video, which showed two Holocaust survivors calling her comparison absurd. She also faced backlash from members of her own party, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio D-N.Y.