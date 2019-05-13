Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compares GOP to Dwight Schrute

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Bears, beets and … the GOP?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., compared the Republican Party to one of the most well-known television characters over the last decade: Dwight Schrute from NBC’s “The Office.”

Ocasio-Cortez likened the GOP to the character because the party has a “technique” to take “dry humor” and “sarcasm” literally and fact check it, she tweeted Sunday.

AOC HITS THE ECONOMIST FOR LINKING CELIBACY TO 'FEMALE EMPOWERMENT'

“This is a technique of the GOP, to take dry humor + sarcasm literally and 'fact check” it,' the freshman Congresswoman tweeted. Like the ‘world ending in 12 years’ thing, you’d have to have the social intelligence of a sea sponge to think it’s literal. But the GOP is basically Dwight from The Office so who knows.”

The comparison came in response to criticism for her explanation about taxing the rich.

“When we say ‘tax the rich,’ we mean nesting-doll yacht rich. For-profit prison rich. Betsy DeVos, student-loan-shark rich,” she tweeted, adding “Because THAT kind of rich is simply not good for society, & it’s like 10 people.”

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.