AOC claims Rep. Mace only called her out to try to 'make a buck'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted freshman GOP Rep. Nancy Mace as a scam artist cut from the same cloth as former President Trump for fundraising off the New York Democrat's "false" experience with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Ocasio-Cortez was reacting to a tweet from a CNN reporter that Mace was soliciting fundraising off her "false insinuation" that Ocasio-Cortez was lying about how close rioters came to their nearby offices.

"Pretty horrible," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Saturday in response. "Well, it’s good to know what kind of person she is early. Also good to know that Mace is cut from the same Trump cloth of dishonesty and opportunism."

Ocasio-Cortez said it's "sad to see a colleague intentionally hurt other women and survivors to make a buck. Thought she’d be better."

The liberal firebrand then went on the accuse Mace of trying to "swindle working people" for campaign donations while still courting corporate PAC money. "Peak scam artistry," Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

Mace, R-S.C., and Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have been in a public social media spat all week after Mace challenged Ocasio-Cortez's recollection of what happened on Jan. 6 when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.

After Ocasio-Cortez said in a video last month that she "had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die," Mace and others called her out by noting that rioters never entered her office building. In an interview with Fox News Radio's "Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla," Mace accused her of exaggerating what happened for political gain.

Mace said her office is "two doors down from @aoc and no insurrectionists stormed our hallway," Mace tweeted about their Cannon House Office Building that's connected to the Capitol.

Ocasio-Cortez shot back that she never said that insurrectionists were in their hallway and pointed out that Mace herself told a newspaper that she had barricaded herself in her office during the attack.

Ocasio-Cortez, who recently revealed that she's a survivor of sexual assault, then accused Mace of minimizing the experience of "survivors" who may not share their stories out of shame for being trivialized.

Mace responded that Ocasio-Cortez just needs to "stop" because "you don’t know my story."

While a South Carolina state lawmaker, Mace revealed she was raped at age 16 as she urged her colleagues to make an exception for rape survivors when they were debating a fetal heartbeat bill.

In Mace's fundraising email to supporters, she doubled down that Ocasio-Cortez was embellishing the level of danger she faced on Jan. 6. "[U]nlike AOC, I deal in facts, not fiction," the email read in soliciting donations to "stand up to AOC."

"And the fact is: She was safe in her office."

Ocasio-Cortez has taken additional heat for tweeting that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, "almost had me murdered" during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week asking her to make Ocasio-Cortez retract her "scurrilous charge."

Ocasio-Cortez hasn't backed down and on Thursday she organized a special session on the House floor for Democratic lawmakers to deliver emotional testimony on what it was like to experience the Jan. 6 Capitol siege to draw attention to "survivors of trauma."

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this reporter.