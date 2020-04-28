AOC challenger calls her ‘out of touch’ for voting against latest stimulus bill

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, the former CNBC anchor who is taking on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the primary, said in an interview published Monday that the “Squad” member was wrong to vote against the latest coronavirus stimulus package.

Caruso-Cabrera, a registered Democrat and descendant of Cuban immigrants, told Yahoo Finance that Ocasio-Cortez's vote against the $484 billion package is proof that she is fundamentally out of touch with her constituents in New York's 14th Congressional District.

“If she really cared, she would’ve come home after that last vote,” Caruso-Cabrera told Yahoo. “If she really cared, she wouldn’t drive away 25,000 jobs like she did. If she really cared, she wouldn’t be telling the poorest people in her district not to go back to work like she did earlier this week. She’s out of touch to tell people who are desperate for food that they shouldn’t go back to work. How out of touch can you be?”

The progressive lawmaker said the bill left out any real aid for Americans struggling to pay rent or purchase necessities including food after being left jobless or stranded due to the virus.

"My concern is that we are giving away the farm," Ocasio-Cortez said at the time. "I cannot go back to my communities and tell them to just wait for CARES four because we have now passed three, four pieces of legislation that's related to coronavirus. And every time it's the next one, the next one, the next one, and my constituents are dying."

Ocasio-Cortez was criticized in the New York Daily News’ editorial page for being the only Democrat to vote against the bill.

“Not the kind of distinction a rising star legislator should be proud of,” the paper wrote.

Fox News’ Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report