AOC claims women at border facility being forced to drink 'out of toilets' after tour

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., made the explosive claim that women at a southern border facility are being forced to drink "out of toilets," just hours after she toured one such location.

The New York Democrat said people of all ages were being mistreated and were "drinking out of toilets" as the guards laughed at the migrants' plight right in front of her.

She also said she "forced herself" into one of the cells to get a better look and spoke with a woman who claimed the guards were practicing "psychological warfare" on them by interrupting their sleep and calling them "Wh-res."

Ocasio-Cortez had already tweeted about Customs and Border Patrol agents earlier in the day and linked to a private Facebook group, where they had been allegedly mocking her, and the illegal immigrants they oversee.

OCASIO-CORTEZ ACCUSES BORDER OFFICERS OF 'VIOLENT CULTURE' AFTER REPORT ON GRAPHIC FACEBOOK POSTS

SANDERS HITS BACK AT AOC AFTER IVANKA TRUMP DIG

Ocasio-Cortez accused half of all border agents of being wrapped up in a violent culture and questioned their treatment of illegal immigrant families. She also said the abhorrent abuse she witnessed was them on their best behavior.

Last month, AOC compared southern border detention facilities to Nazi concentration camps and received backlash from Holocaust survivors, and several high profile Democrats for going too far.

Earlier on Monday, the New York freshman accused U.S. Customs and Border Protection of having a “violent culture” after a report surfaced Monday about a secret Facebook group where Border Patrol agents purportedly posted graphic and vulgar jokes about the Democratic lawmaker as well as illegal immigrants.

“This isn’t about ‘a few bad eggs,’ Ocasio-Cortez said in a series of tweets. “This is a violent culture.”

AOC'S OFFICE DENIES CLAIMS THAT PHOTOS NEAR MIGRANT DETENTION CENTER WERE STAGED: REPORT

The website ProPublica posted a story Monday headlined “Inside the Secret Border Patrol Facebook Group Where Agents Joke About Migrant Deaths and Post Sexist Memes.” In addition to showing indifference toward the deaths of migrants, members made vulgar jokes about Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus ahead of their visit a Border Patrol facility in Texas on Monday, the story said.

In one post reported by ProPublica, a group member referenced the visits by Democrats and encouraged an officer to throw a “burrito at these b-----s.” Other posts included a vile, fake photo illustration of Ocasio-Cortez engaged in oral sex with President Trump.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection condemned the posts.

“These posts are completely inappropriate and contrary to the honor and integrity I see—and expect—from our agents day in and day out," U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost said in a statement to Fox News. "Any employees found to have violated our standards of conduct will be held accountable.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Matthew Klein, the assistant commissioner of the CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, said the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general opened an investigation on Monday.

Last month AOC compared southern border detention facilities to Nazi concentration camps and received backlash from Holocaust survivors, and several high profile Democrats for going too far.