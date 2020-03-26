AOC blasts coronavirus stimulus, blames GOP for not granting checks to all immigrants

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., does not share the enthusiasm Democratic leaders showed toward the coronavirus stimulus bill that the Senate passed this week after extensive negotiations, claiming that the provision that will send money to individuals does not go far enough.

According to the bill, nonresident aliens are not eligible for the payments, which are generally $1,200 for those who file taxes as individuals and $2,400 for those who file jointly.

"To clarify, $1200 checks are ONLY going to some w/social sec numbers, NOT immigrants w/ tax IDs (ITINs)," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "Thanks to GOP, these checks will be cut off the backs of *taxpaying immigrants,* who get nothing. Many are essential workers who pay more taxes than Amazon. Wall St gets $4T[.]"

An Individual Tax Identification Number (ITINs) is, as the IRS describes, "a tax processing number only available for certain nonresident and resident aliens, their spouses, and dependents who cannot get a Social Security Number." This includes illegal immigrants.

Despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praising Senate Democrats for using their "leverage" to obtain the party's goals with the bill, Ocasio-Cortez blamed Republicans and the Trump administration for holding those in need "hostage" to secure benefits for corporations.

"What Trump + Senate GOP have done is hold hospitals, working people, and the vulnerable hostage so they could get in $500 billion (that will be leveraged into $4T) in corporate welfare," she said. "Without the Wall St giveaway, GOP refuses to fund hospitals & unemployment. It’s inhumane."

Ocasio-Cortez's former chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti, joined Republicans by taking a shot at Pelosi during negotiations over the bill after it came out that she wanted legislation to include language calling for new emissions standards for airlines.

Chakrabarti called Pelosi's idea "ridiculous," arguing now is not the time for token environmental provisions and that she should "Solve the problem at hand."