AOC bill would highlight data on ethnicity, race and sexuality of Biden appointees

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday introduced a bill that would publicly report data on ethnic background, race, and sexual orientation of political appointees in an effort to ensure diversity in the Biden administration.

The Political Appointments Inclusion and Diversity (PAID) Act would compel the Office of Personnel Management to publish a summary of the overall demographics of appointees, which is already available to the public but would be made more accessible.

The report would include self-identified data on race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, tribal affiliation, disability, veteran status and age. The report would not identify individual appointees.

Last week, the New York Democrat slammed a group of 21 bipartisan senators who were negotiating an infrastructure deal with the president for being too White.

"The diversity of this ‘bipartisan coalition’ pretty perfectly conveys which communities get centered," the New York Democrat wrote on Twitter, "and which get left behind when leaders prioritize bipartisan dealmaking over inclusive lawmaking (which prioritizes delivering the most impact possible for the most people)."

In subsequent messages, Ocasio-Cortez asserted that having the infrastructure deal be bipartisan wasn’t enough. She argued the plan needed to be more broadly inclusive as well.

"This is why a bipartisan pkg alone isn’t acceptable," she wrote. "The exclusion& denial of our communities is what DC bipartisan deals require. That’s how you get GOP on board : don’t do much/any for the working class & low income,or women, or poc communities, or unions,etc. We must do more."

Just days ago, President Biden signed an executive order aimed at boosting diversity within the federal workforce.

The executive order establishes an initiative led by the Office of Personnel Management and the Office of Management and Budget to advance employment opportunities among people of color, women, first-generation professionals and immigrants, individuals with disabilities, LBGTQ+ individuals, Americans from rural areas, older Americans, and others.

All agencies have 100 days to review how members of underserved communities are currently represented within their workforce and are encouraged to establish chief diversity officer roles.