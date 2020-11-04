AOC sounds alarm over Latino turnout for Biden

Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vented her frustrations over what she hinted was a lackluster Democratic turnout among Latinos Tuesday evening.

“I won’t comment much on tonight’s results as they are evolving and ongoing, but I will say we’ve been sounding the alarm about Dem vulnerabilities w/ Latinos for a long, long time,” the N.Y. congresswoman There is a strategy and a path, but the necessary effort simply hasn’t been put in.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

Former Vice President Joe Biden underperformed 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in several counties in Texas and Florida with Latino voters on Election Day helping solidify Trumps’ wins in those states.

According to the Pew Research Center, for the first time ever, Latinos are expected to be the nation's largest racial or ethnic minority in a U.S. presidential election. According to Politico, the Trump camp has spent $3.1 million on Spanish-language TV ads in comparison with Biden's $4.2 million,

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ocasio-Cortez herself is of Puerto Rican descent.