AOC and Ted Cruz find more common ground, could 'team up' on another issue

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, offered again to team up with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., this time to make birth control available as an over-the-counter medication.

"Perhaps, in addition to the legislation we are already working on together to ban Members of Congress from becoming lobbyists, we can team up here as well," Cruz tweeted.

"A simple, clean bill making birth control available over the counter. Interested?" he asked the freshman congresswoman.

Cruz and Ocasio-Cortez, as he noted, already agreed to join forces on a bill that would ban lawmakers from becoming lobbyists after their time in Congress -- a rare moment of bipartisanship between politicians who seemed to represent complete opposite sides of the ideological spectrum.

Both Ocasio-Cortez and Cruz have emphasized the need for "clean" legislation that wouldn't include any other partisan provisions that might scuttle the bill's passage.

Ocasio-Cortez is yet to respond on Twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez also called for birth control to be free, something Cruz likely won't agree to since it the freshman congresswoman seemed to want to achieve that through single-payer health care.

Government-provided birth control became an issue during former President Obama's administration as his Affordable Care Act (ACA) mandated that businesses cover contraception.

That prompted lawsuits from Catholic organizations like the Little Sisters of the Poor, which opposed birth control on moral grounds.

The Trump administration tried protecting their's and others' religious liberty with a Health and Human Services decision but, at the beginning of 2019, a federal judge blocked that rule from taking effect across the nation.