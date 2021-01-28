Ocasio-Cortez's 'white supremacist' accusations about Republicans 'reckless' and 'divisive': Ronna McDaniel

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel reacted to comments made by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday, calling her assertion that Republicans sympathize with white supremacists "reckless" and "divisive."

During an interview "America Reports", McDaniel added that Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is not helping to take down the ‘temperature" in American politics, citing a past incident where federal offices were attacked in the wake of her comments comparing Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to Nazis.

McDaniel also criticized President Biden’s record early number of executive orders, saying that he is governing in a way that shows he "doesn’t care" about middle America and instead is "in the pocket" of the elite.

RONNA MCDANIEL: "I think many Americans disagree with taxpayer funds having to pay for abortions overseas, including here in the United States, and to see Joe Biden do that, especially as the March for Life is happening, is just a slap in the face to many Americans who do not believe that their taxpayer dollars should have to pay for that. But again, it goes to the Biden administration. They are going to do everything they can to upend the gains of the Trump Administration. They ran as moderates, he ran as, 'I hear you, I care about what all Americans think, let's unite.' But, he is governing in a way that shows he doesn't care about Middle America and many Americans and their feelings about these key issues ...

He has put forward a record number of executive orders. When he was a candidate, he said a president who governs with executive orders is a dictator. That's Joe Biden, those are his words. He has come into office and used that power at a level we've never seen, and I think it shows a real dishonesty to especially those hard union-working Americans who work on the Keystone pipeline ... He is in the pocket of the elite and those on the coasts of California and New York ...

You know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is reckless with her language and it has consequences. You know, when she called ICE agents Nazis that are running concentration camps, four ICE offices were attacked within a month and she says she has no regrets. As our country is divided like we've never been before, rhetoric matters, and she hasn't had her Twitter account suspended, yet her rhetoric is divisive and it is hurting our country. The Republican Party has no place for white supremacists. That is very clear. We have made that very clear. I would like the Democrat party to say there is no place for Louis Farrakhan or Antifa. Let's say that at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and let's not call half the country racist and supremacists."