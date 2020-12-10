AOC: 'A lot of Republicans don't know that they have voted for a Green New Deal language, but they have'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that Republicans had unknowingly voted for Green New Deal language in “bits and pieces.”’

Asked by Fox News’ Jason Donner what a slimmer House majority meant for the Green New Deal and other progressive ideas, the New York Democrat said she’d still champion those ideas.

“For me, when I think about how we navigate through this body, it tends to be questions of not just, it's less about compromising the what, and more about navigating and adapting the how,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

AOC AND SQUAD RALLY OUTSIDE DNC TO PRESSURE BIDEN TO EMBRACE GREEN NEW DEAL

“This year with the Green New Deal for example...while we haven't necessarily been able to push for a full committee hearing for, you know, as one example, what we've been able to do is take off bits and pieces of the legislative language and put them into must-pass pieces of legislation,” she continued.

“And so a lot of Republicans don't know that they have voted for a Green New Deal language, but they have.”

Still, Ocasio-Cortez said Democrats no longer had the “luxury” of allowing a handful of members to “storm off” and vote no on legislation. “So I think it forces us to conference more to talk to each other more. It's something that I've already started to sense and I think that is kind of a silver lining.”

HOW DEMOCRATS ARE ENSURING THEY HAVE HOUSE MAJORITY IN NEW CONGRESS

Democrats are likely to hold 222 of 435 seats in the next Congress, and 218 votes are needed to pass legislation. They lost at least 12 House seats in November’s election, and their majority will stand at 220 after losing Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, if she’s confirmed as Housing and Urban Development Secretary and Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., after he leaves to become a senior Biden adviser.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Intraparty fighting broke out after the unimpressive Democratic showing in the House, with members from vulnerable districts pointing fingers at the “defund the police” movement and socialism.