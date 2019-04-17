Democrats ‘need to stop excusing anti-Semitism,’ do a better job condemning it: former Trump adviser

Former Trump adviser Jeff Ballabon praised the president for standing up to anti-Semitism after more than 70 Jewish Community leaders were invited to the White House Tuesday night.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday, the morning after he attended the meeting, Ballabon praised Trump's administration for fighting back against the scourge and for its pro-Israel stance.

“It's the best of times and the worst of times right now if you are Jewish in America and around the world,” Ballabon said.

Discussing Tuesday's meeting, he said: “It’s the best of times thanks to Donald Trump and it was a big celebration about how extraordinarily, extraordinarily pro-Israel and pro-Jewish this president has been and how he is really fighting – he’s taken more leadership in the war on anti-Semitism around the world than any leader in history.”

PELOSI SAYS DEMS UNTAINTED BY ANTI-SEMITISM SLAMS AMID OMAR-TRUMP FUED

Since taking office, President Trump withdrew the United States from the Iran deal, moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, and recognized Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

The conservative commentator is also the founder of the “Jexodus” movement, which he said urges “the major political parties... to distance themselves from rising anti-Semitism.”

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., defended her party amid allegations of anti-Semitism leveled against freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., saying there was “no taint” of anti-Jewish sentiment among her party.

DEMS DEFEND OMAR AFTER TRUMP RETWEETS VIDEO AGAINST HER

In an interview with CNN, Pelosi said she does not believe that Rep. Omar is anti-Semitic, and then slammed President Trump for accusing the Minnesota lawmaker of such prejudice.

“I don't think anybody is accusing Nancy Pelosi of being anti-Semitic but the fact is, that that party is not doing a good job of condemning anti-Semitism for what it is,” Ballabon charged.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He then offered what he believes is a possible solution saying, “I think people need to be aware of this and people need to stop excusing, including the Democrats, need to stop excusing anti-Semitism. This itself is a major problem that needs to be focused on directly. Thank god the president is.”