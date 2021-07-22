Anti-critical race theory parent blasts Biden administration for promoting Abolitionist Teaching Network

A Loudoun County, Virginia, parent, who has faced retaliation for speaking out against critical race theory in schools, says parents have lost trust in the education system after it was revealed the Department of Education promoted a radical activist group’s handbook that pushes to "disrupt Whiteness and other forms of oppression."

"Parents who are waking up to this and this crazy ideology that they're injecting into the school system will always stand up and fight for their kids," says Jessica Mendez.

Mendez is an anti-CRT activist involved with Fight For Schools, a political action committee fighting against the implementation of critical race theory concepts in schools.

On Wednesday, the Biden Administration said it was an "error" to promote the Abolitionist Teaching Network in a handbook intended as a "roadmap" for schools to reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Department does not endorse the recommendations of this group, nor do they reflect our policy positions," the Department of Education (DOE) said in a statement. "It was an error in a lengthy document to include this citation."

The Abolitionist Teaching Network’s materials, including the guide the Department of Education linked to, incorporates language associated with critical race theory.

In a webinar hosted by ATN, co-founder Bettina Love said: "I want us to be feared."

"You don’t just make a mistake like that," says Mendez.

Mendez, a mother of two, says the situation is unfortunate.

"If you don't agree with them, and what their beliefs are, they will come after you and attack you," says Mendez

"We should not be focusing on activism and things like this in the schools," Mendez explains. "We need to be just focusing on the subjects and teaching them how to be critical thinkers, and not what to think."

