Angel Mom says Dems fighting for illegal immigrants over Americans: People need to 'wake up'

Sabine Durden-Coulter, whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant, reacted to the narrative of the Democratic National Convention, which ended Thursday night.

“They want to flood our country with illegals and non-citizens and us Americans, who paid into the system, we’re supposed to pay for that. That’s wrong, it can’t happen, and it won’t happen,” Durden-Coulter told “Fox & Friends First” on Friday.

BIDEN ACCEPTS DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president Thursday night with an "enormously effective" speech that "blew a hole" in President Trump's characterization of the former vice president, "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace said.

"Remember, Donald Trump has been talking for months about Joe Biden as [being] mentally shot, a captive of the left," Wallace said during Fox News special coverage of the DNC. "And yes, Biden was reading from the teleprompter and a prepared speech, but I thought that he blew a hole, a big hole, in that characterization."

In his remarks, Biden cited four major crises facing America: the coronavirus pandemic, the accompanying economic downturn, climate change and the demands for racial justice from communities who, as he put it, "know the injustice of a knee on the neck."

Durden-Coulter said that Americans need to “wake up” to see that Democrats are prioritizing the needs of illegal immigrants over Americans. The Arkansas native's son, Dominic, a 30-year-old sheriff's office dispatcher, died in 2012 while riding his motorcycle when he was hit by an unlicensed driver in the country illegally.

“The Democrats are working for illegals and fighting for illegals and they don’t even hide it anymore. They’re showing it blatantly,” Durden-Coulter said.

“They are telling us that is more important to them and every American needs to wake up because what happened to myself and thousands of other Americans who suffered the same tragedy like myself they need to wake up,” Durden-Coulter said.

“We are a country of law and order."

Fox News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.