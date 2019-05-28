Andy McCarthy: Democrats don't have impeachment grounds 'as framers would have understood it'

As Rep. Rashida Tlaib argues that House Democrats should move forward on the impeachment of President Trump, former assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy said that the process will be based purely on politics.

During an interview with "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday, McCarthy argued that although the nation's founders might not have considered Trump's actions impeachable, the grounds for impeachment rest with the House of Representatives.

"I really don't think they have grounds as the framers would have understood it," he said.

He noted a famous 1970 quote from then-House Minority Leader Gerald Ford during an attempt to impeach Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas.

"[He] said an impeachable offense is whatever a majority of the House of Representatives considers it to be at a given moment in history," McCarthy continued.

"So there aren't really any legal limitations on what they can do. This is strictly political," he continued.

McCarthy added that he believes the Senate is trying to crush the idea that Trump could be convicted and removed from office in order to "discourage the House" from pursuing it.