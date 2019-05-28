Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Andy McCarthy: Democrats don't have impeachment grounds 'as framers would have understood it'

By Anna Hopkins | Fox News
close
Rep. Rashida Tlaib says Democrats are moving toward impeachmentVideo

Rep. Rashida Tlaib says Democrats are moving toward impeachment

Many House Democrats are pushing harder to start an impeachment inquiry against President Trump as Senate Republicans vows to crush impeachment attempt.

As Rep. Rashida Tlaib argues that House Democrats should move forward on the impeachment of President Trump, former assistant U.S. Attorney Andy McCarthy said that the process will be based purely on politics.

During an interview with "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday, McCarthy argued that although the nation's founders might not have considered Trump's actions impeachable, the grounds for impeachment rest with the House of Representatives.

"I really don't think they have grounds as the framers would have understood it," he said.

He noted a famous 1970 quote from then-House Minority Leader Gerald Ford during an attempt to impeach Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas.

"[He] said an impeachable offense is whatever a majority of the House of Representatives considers it to be at a given moment in history," McCarthy continued.

TRUMP SEIZES ON NYU PROFESSOR’S TWEET TO PUSH CHANGE OF LIBEL LAWS

More Democrats calling for impeachmentVideo

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So there aren't really any legal limitations on what they can do. This is strictly political," he continued.

McCarthy added that he believes the Senate is trying to crush the idea that Trump could be convicted and removed from office in order to "discourage the House" from pursuing it.

Anna Hopkins is a Freelance Reporter with Fox News Digital based in New York City. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaHopkins94.