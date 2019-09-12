Andrew Yang challenges Ted Cruz to basketball, Cruz accepts: 'Bring it'

It appears that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., has a new challenger on the basketball court: 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

It began on Wednesday after footage of Yang shooting hoops ahead of Thursday's Democratic debate went viral and a Fox News producer suggested a match between the entrepreneur and the GOP lawmaker.

Cruz was quick to dismiss the idea.

"Sorry. You gotta poll 5% or more to play on my court," Cruz reacted.

Yang, however, responded by sharing the results of a recent Hill/Harris X poll that shows him polling at five percent.

"Ted I would be delighted to beat you in basketball," the presidential hopeful shot back.

Cruz accepted the challenge late Wednesday night and set some ground rules.

"Bring it," Cruz told Yang. "4 on 4, you plus three of your paid staffers vs me and three of my paid staffers (no outside ringers). Say, this Friday afternoon in Houston? The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner’s choice? Game?"

This isn't the first time Cruz was challenged to a game of basketball by someone from across the aisle. In 2018, the Texas senator faced off against late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and beat him 11-9.