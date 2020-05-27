Andrew Yang says US should ‘seriously look at 4-day workweeks’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang says the United States should “seriously look at 4-day workweeks.”

“3-Day weekends are better than 2-Day weekends. We should seriously look at 4-day workweeks. Studies show that we would be just as productive,” Yang tweeted, linking to a Washington Post article. “It would create jobs at the margins and improve mental health.”

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci agreed with Yang’s workweek proposal. “#YangGang is a force to be reckoned with in 2024,” he wrote on Twitter. “Data shows 4-day work week increases efficiency, job creation and mental health. The guy just gets it.”

Last week, as the story points out, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern floated the idea of a four-day workweek. Ardern pushed for companies to consider such new policies as a possible way to stimulate domestic tourism after the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’d really encourage people to think about that, if you’re an employer and in a position to do so,” Ardern said, “if that’s something that would work for your workplace.”

Microsoft tested out a four-day workweek experiment in Japan last summer and found there was a major increase in productivity levels when work hours were cut to promote a better work-life balance. Employees actually sold more, while the company reduced spending on overhead costs.

One U.K. study cited in the Post found that almost two-thirds of businesses with four-day weeks saw staff productivity increase and more than three-quarters of workers associated the change with a better quality of life.

“It used to be that flexible work arrangements were a bit stigmatized,” organizational behavior researcher Karen Jansen said. “Those negatives I think are going away. COVID has had a leveling effect.”

Yang in his presidential run amassed a small but fiercely loyal following, and centered his platform on a push for a universal basic income for Americans.