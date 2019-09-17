Andrew McCabe blasts DOJ criminal probe, vows not to take deal

Former FBI deputy director and CNN contributor Andrew McCabe slammed the Department of Justice's ongoing criminal probe into his conduct in office and insisted that he would not take a plea deal if he is prosecuted.

Appearing on "Cuomo Prime Time," McCabe blasted the investigation conducted by DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz, saying he "absolutely" rejects his findings and conclusions.

"I never intentionally misled anyone about anything and I certainly have not committed a crime," McCabe told CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night. "I was asked questions on two separate occasions about an article that had appeared months before I was asked questions completely unprompted in the middle of other far more intense and challenging issues that were swirling around me at the time."

"When I thought after the fact that those answers may have been inaccurate or mistaken, I reached out to those folks to make sure that they understood exactly what I meant and understood exactly what the situation was... At this point, I am confident that if they follow the facts and they follow the law, I have absolutely nothing to worry about."

"So if they bring a case and your lawyers say, 'Listen, there's some questions here and they're offering a deal, we think this was inconsistent, we called it 'lack of candor,' now it's going to be a perjury charge, we believe you gave false information,'" Cuomo said. "They offer you a deal. Will you take a deal in order to go on with the rest of your life if there's no big criminal attachment and you don't have to do any time or anything?"

"Absolutely not, under any circumstances," McCabe quickly responded.

"No deal?" Cuomo followed.

"Absolutely not, under any circumstances," the ex-FBI official reiterated. "I have said from the very beginning I absolutely reject that report because I never intentionally misled anyone about anything and I will not stand up and claim that I have done something that I didn't do. So it won't happen."

Last week, the DOJ rejected McCabe's appeal regarding an ongoing criminal probe, as U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu recommended proceeding with criminal charges against the former FBI official. The probe is exploring whether he misled investigators concerning a media leak about the Clinton Foundation just before the 2016 election.

McCabe, who was forced out of the DOJ in early 2018, landed a gig with CNN just last month.