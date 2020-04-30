Andrew Cuomo tells single women in NYC, 'I am eligible'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lightened up the mood in what has been an otherwise tense and tumultuous few months due to the coronavirus by joking that he is an eligible bachelor in New York City.

"I am eligible," Cuomo said during an interview with 1010 WINS anchor Susan Richards on Thursday.

Richards asked the 62-year-old father of three about new poll results by Long Island matchmaker Maureen Tara Nelson who said she surveyed 100 of her 2,000 female clients and concluded that Cuomo and his younger brother, Chris Cuomo -- an anchor on CNN -- are two of the most eligible bachelors in the country.

“Now that you raise it, most wanted eligibility, my brother is married, I am not married, so I don’t think he would qualify as eligible, however, I am eligible,” Cuomo joked.

"Well, I just want to say we are both single Sagittarians from Queens,” Richards said. “I'm just saying, I'm just putting it out there."

"Sounds good to me," Cuomo responded, adding: "It all started in Queens."

The governor has frequently appeared on his brother's show on CNN to discuss the coronavirus pandemic that has ripped through his city and state. Chris Cuomo himself suffered from coronavirus but says he has tested negative in recent days and is on the mend.

Andrew Cuomo divorced his wife of 15 years, human rights activist Kerry Kennedy, in 2005.

He then began dating Food Network host Sandra Lee until the couple split in September after nearly 14 years together.