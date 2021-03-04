Cuomo's future political ambitions 'shattered' by scandals, Miranda Devine tells 'America Reports'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's hopes of winning a fourth term and potentially running for president have been "shattered" by the nursing home and sexual harassment scandals, Fox News contributor Miranda Devine said Thursday.

"He’s really on a road to nowhere, but he obviously has told us that he’s going to dig in, and really I can’t see anybody managing to dislodge him before the next election next year," Devine, a New York Post columnist, told "America Reports". "But any hopes of a fourth term are shattered, as are his presidential ambitions."

Devine said Cuomo’s emotional apology, which he made during a news conference Wednesday, "did not seem genuine."

"If there was any remorse yesterday -- he seemed to be a little bit teary-eyed at one point, although it did not seem very genuine -- any remorse was for himself and his shattered ambitions," she said.

CUOMO APOLOGIZES BUT WON’T RESIGN AS HE DENIES TOUCHING ANYONE 'INAPPROPRIATELY': 'I AM EMBARRASSED’

Cuomo apologized for his past behavior following allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by three women. The governor told reporters that he is "embarrassed" by his actions and will cooperate with New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation of his conduct.

"I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it," Cuomo said. "I feel awful about it and frankly I am embarrassed by it."

Cuomo went on to say that he "never knew at the time I was making anyone feel uncomfortable," that he has "learned an important lesson," and "will be the better for this experience."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Devine ripped Cuomo for having "no remorse and no apology for the families of those 10,000 coronavirus-infected people that were sent into nursing homes, causing the death of more than 15,000 people."

"His own aide has admitted that they covered up [the death toll] and that they didn’t provide information requested by state legislators because they were hiding it from the feds," she said.

"I don’t see how he can escape from culpability for that. At the moment, this sexual harassment scandal is causing him more grief, and he is certainly getting a lot more criticism for that. People are coming out of the woodwork now. But, you know, the deaths of all those people last year, you wonder, 'Where were his critics then?'"

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.