Cuomo's office a 'toxic' work environment, people 'deathly afraid of him,' former aide says

New York City politico Lindsey Boylan said on Twitter Saturday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office was the "most toxic team environment" and that people were "deathly afraid of him."

"Most toxic team environment? Working for @NYGovCuomo," Boylan wrote. "I’ve had many jobs. Waitressing at Friendly's as a teenager was an infinitely more respectful environment. Even when I had bad customers who tipped poorly. ... If people weren’t deathly afraid of him, they’d be saying the same thing and you’d already know the stories."

Boylan, who describes herself as a progressive on her Twitter account, worked for the governor's administration from 2015 to 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She worked for Empire State Development, the state's economic development public-benefit organization, until March 2018 when she became deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Gov. Cuomo.

Boylan is one of many Democrats running for Manhattan Borough President in 2021. She also ran against Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., in New York's 10th Congressional District this year but lost by more than 40 points, according to Ballotpedia.

NY GOV. CUOMO SNAPS AT REPORTERS WHO ASKED IF NYC SCHOOLS WILL REMAIN OPEN, TWITTER EXPLODES

"Seriously, the messages and texts I receive when I speak the truth about this...it’s a whole book of people who have been harmed," Boylan continued on Saturday. "I tried to quit three times before it stuck. I’ve worked hard my whole life. Hustled - fake it till you make it style. That environment is beyond toxic. I’m still unwrapping it years later in therapy!"

Boylan also appeared to make a passing reference to discrimination within Cuomo's office.

CHRIS WALLACE GETS WHY MANY NEW YORKERS DESPISE GOV. CUOMO: 'FULL CASE OF JERKDOM'

"Don’t be surprised that it’s the same small group of white people sitting alongside him at every presser. The same group that he has had by him the whole time, doing his dirty work. If you’re not one of those handful, your life working for him is endlessly dispiriting," she wrote on Saturday.

Cuomo recently faced ridicule for accepting an International Emmys Award in November for "his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world." The announcement drew significant backlash because of Cuomo's controversial nursing home policy that has been linked to the deaths of thousands of elderly residents.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' inquiries to Boylan and Cuomo's office were not immediately returned.