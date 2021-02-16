LIVE UPDATES: Andrew Cuomo criticized by "The Daily Show" host over nursing home scandal

Trevor Noah railed against Gov. Andrew Cuomo over his administration’s handling of the data surrounding COVID-19 in nursing homes, in a recent episode of "The Daily Show."

It was recently revealed that the governor's office may have undercounted the number of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes by more than 50%, according to a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

FAST FACTS A majority of New Yorkers disapprove of Cuomo’s handling of reporting nursing home deaths.



Cuomo said his team opted to prioritize the federal inquiry and informed state lawmakers their request for data would be "paused" in the meantime.

And one of the biggest bombshells arose late Thursday when the New York Post revealed that Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, admitted during a conference call with Democratic leaders that the administration hid unfavorable information about the state’s nursing home COVID-19 deaths out of concern that it "was going to be used against us."

"Wow, really, Governor Cuomo?" Noah asked during the episode. "You lowered your own numbers to make yourself look better?"

