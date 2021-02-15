Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

LIVE UPDATES: Andrew Cuomo's explanation for nursing home data delay criticized by state Dem lawmakers

Cuomo said any disconnect between his office and state lawmakers was the result of a 'breakdown in communication'

Fox News
close
DeSantis torches Cuomo's poor judgment in nursing home scandalVideo

DeSantis torches Cuomo's poor judgment in nursing home scandal

Florida Republican governor weighs in on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

New York State Democrats lashed out at Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday after he made a disputed claim about his administration’s handling of requests for data on COVID-19-related deaths at nursing homes.

Cuomo said any disconnect between his office and state lawmakers was the result of a "breakdown in communication between the staff and members of the legislature." However, several Democratic lawmakers, including New York State Sen. Jessica Ramos, denied that Cuomo’s office ever informed them of its decision.

"Trash. No one believes you," Ramos wrote on Twitter.

FAST FACTS

    • Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that his state did "the exact opposite" of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
    • New York State Sens. Alessandra Biaggi and Gustavo Rivera, both Democrats, also took aim at Cuomo’s remarks.

The governor had sought to clarify his team’s actions, telling reporters at a press conference that the Department of Justice and state legislatures submitted requests for data at the same time last summer.

Cuomo said his team opted to prioritize the federal inquiry and informed state lawmakers their request for data would be "paused" in the meantime.

"We gave precedence to the DOJ. We told the assembly that, we told the Senate that and that's what we did. We were also in the midst of managing a pandemic," Cuomo said at the press conference.

Follow below for more updates on Cuomo's nursing home coverup. Mobile users click here

2020 Presidential Election