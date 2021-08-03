NY Gov. Cuomo impeachment push regains steam after bombshell sexual harassment findings

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing widespread calls to resign or be removed from office after state Attorney General Letitia James concluded he sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former state employees.

James on Tuesday announced the results of her months-long investigation of Cuomo, who reportedly met with investigators for an interview on July 17 after at least eight women accused him of sexual harassment or misconduct.

CUOMO SEXUALLY HARASSED MULTIPLE WOMEN IN VIOLATION OF STATE AND FEDERAL LAW, NY AG FINDS

The state attorney general found that the governor engaged in "unwelcome and nonconsensual" touching and that he made numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women and fostered a culture "filled with fear and intimidation."

Calls to impeach Cuomo poured in shortly after James released her findings.

"The findings of the attorney general confirm what so many of us already knew- this governor isn’t fit to lead," state Assemblyman Ed Ra, a Republican, tweeted. "Democrats and Republicans must to come together and take a definitive, bipartisan stand against sexual harassment and toxic abuse in the workplace."

State Assemblyman Ron Kim, a Democrat, called on the assembly to return to session "immediately" to begin impeachment proceedings.

"There is no measure left to hide the truth: the governor broke the law so we must hold him accountable," Kim said in a statement.

"When institutions fail to believe victims, allow predators to act with impunity, or fail to put policies of protection in place, it sends a strong signal that condones this type of unacceptable behavior. We cannot afford to ignore his transgressions any longer: doing so will erode the integrity of our legislative body and demonstrate complicity in sheltering a sexual predator."

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, said in a statement: "As I said, when these disturbing allegations first came to light, the governor must resign for the good of the state. Now that the investigation is complete and the allegations have been substantiated, it should be clear to everyone that he can no longer serve as governor."

"We must impeach," tweeted state Assemblyman Harvey Epstein, a Democrat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democratic state Assemblywoman Linda B. Rosenthal tweeted: "It is our duty in the Assembly to impeach the Governor. We owe it to every women he has has harmed. #ImpeachCuomo."

"Andrew Cuomo must resign," the progressive Working Families Party tweeted.