New York lawmaker alleges Cuomo 'personally profited' off book deal at height of COVID pandemic

While New Yorkers struggled to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo inked a seven-figure book deal, New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt told "America Reports" Wednesday.

The Cuomo administration has come under scrutiny over allegations that it withheld data on nursing home deaths in the early months of the outbreak from lawmakers. In recent days, the governor has faced pressure to hand over documents related to his 2020 book deal, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic."

Ortt, a Republican who is backing efforts to impeach the Democrat Cuomo, alleged that the governor "personally profited to the tune of roughly $3 million at a time when New Yorkers were losing their livelihoods and their lives. It was all based on a false narrative.

"This book needs to be moved from the non-fiction section to the fiction section. At the end of the day, if he covered up nursing home data to personally profit it is an impeachable offense."

In addition, six women have come forward in recent days to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment and making inappropriate advances. Those allegations are being investigated by the New York Attorney General's office.

"The sexual harassment allegations are disturbing and need to be taken very seriously, which is why we called for an independent investigation," said Ortt.

"Ask yourself, if there was any CEO in America facing the same allegations as Governor Cuomo, would anyone still be the CEO of that company?" Ortt continued. "There is hypocrisy, and part of that hypocrisy is a lot of shame and guilt by members of the press who fawned over the governor, who bought what he was selling them hook, line and sinker. Remember the first sexual harassment allegation from [former aide] Lindsey Boylan came last year and the press gave it no credibility."

Host Sandra Smith then asked Ortt if there was any real possibility Cuomo would resign on his own.

"He said there is not," Ortt answered. "That’s why we need to take action as a legislature to remove him."