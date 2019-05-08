Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar speaks at Fox News Town Hall

The Democrat discussed her campaign, her reputation as a moderate and how she plans to stand out in the crowded 2020 field, in the town hall moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/Amy-Klobuchar-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Lacy Landre / Fox News
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/Amy-Klobuchar-0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Lacy Landre / Fox News
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/Amy-Klobuchar-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Lacy Landre / Fox News
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/Amy-Klobuchar-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Lacy Landre / Fox News
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/Amy-Klobuchar-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Lacy Landre / Fox News
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/Amy-Klobuchar-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Lacy Landre / Fox News
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/Amy-Klobuchar-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Lacy Landre / Fox News
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/Amy-Klobuchar-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Lacy Landre / Fox News
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/Amy-Klobuchar-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Lacy Landre / Fox News
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/b3dca2a9-Amy-Klobuchar-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Lacy Landre / Fox News
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/Amy-Klobuchar-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Lacy Landre / Fox News
Image 1 of 10

Recommended