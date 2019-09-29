Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Klobuchar recounts bizarre story of killing duck by accident while golfing

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
2020 hopeful Amy Klobuchar visits GM strikersVideo

2020 hopeful Amy Klobuchar visits GM strikers

UAW sent a letter to members saying some progress has been made in negotiations with GM; Grady Trimble reports.

Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar recounted an odd series of events on the golf course Sunday, revealing she once accidentally killed a duck during a game.

The Democrat was speaking during a 2020 presidential candidate forum sponsored by the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) in Detroit.

“I did one time try to play golf... but I misfired on the first try and the ball hit a duck in the head, and it appeared to perish,” Klobuchar told the crowd whose uneasy laughter was audible.

“So, I don’t it’s a good idea for the bird population of America if I play golf,” she added.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The UFCW’s Sunday forum also featured fellow presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Other Democrats are expected to participate in the UFCW’s next forum set for Oct. 13 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.