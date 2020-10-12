Expand / Collapse search
Confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett
Protesters at Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing arrested for blocking Senate building entrance

Judge Amy Coney Barrett's hearing brought both supporters and detractors to the nation's capital

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
Judge Barrett hearing is starkly different than Judge Brett Kavanaugh's: Shannon BreamVideo

Judge Barrett hearing is starkly different than Judge Brett Kavanaugh's: Shannon Bream

'Fox News @ Night' host weighs in on Judge Amy Coney Barrett treatment from Democrats during the confirmation hearing.

U.S. Capitol Police arrested 21 demonstrators for crowding and obstruction outside Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

An additional person was arrested for unlawful conduct, U.S. Capitol Police said.

Spectators are not allowed inside the hearing room due to coronavirus precautions.

  • Image 1 of 5

    Activists opposed to the confirmation of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, rally at Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

  • Image 2 of 5

    A U.S. Capitol police officer stands at an entrance to the Senate Judiciary Committee where they are holding a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

  • Image 3 of 5

    Activists opposed to the confirmation of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, rally at Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

  • Image 4 of 5

    Activists opposed to the confirmation of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, are dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale," at the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

  • Image 5 of 5

    Supporters of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, rally at Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Photos show Barrett protesters gathering in the nation's capital, waving signs and even dressing up as red-clad characters from "The Handmaid's Tale." Outlets, including ABC News, have associated the dystopian book-turned-television show with a Christian group that Barrett has belonged to.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SAYS HARRIS 'DRIVING THE BUS' ON COURT PACKING ISSUE

Supporters of Barrett's brandished "Confirm Amy" signs outside the hearing as well.

Demonstrators have gathered at the Supreme Court to demand Senate Republicans and the White House hold off on filling the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away in September.

Questioning of Barrett will start in earnest Tuesday when Senate Democrats on the committee are expected to grill her on issues related to health care, abortion and gun rights.

Fox News' Marisa Schultz and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

